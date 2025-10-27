After a rainy weekend, cool weather and dry skies make a return

Good Monday Morning, Idaho!

Rain and snow showers early this morning will be the last we see for a while, with just a few flurries possible in the far northern mountains on Wednesday. As this storm moves out, high pressure builds, bringing calmer, clearer weather. Winds will stay breezy today—especially in south-central Idaho with gusts up to 30 mph—but will ease up tonight as skies clear.

Grab the jacket as you get ready for the daytime, highs sit in the mid-40s to lower 50s this afternoon.

That will set the stage for the coldest morning of the season on Tuesday, with patchy fog forming overnight and lingering into mid-morning. Sunshine returns through midweek, and mountain areas will warm faster than the valleys, where fog may hang around a bit longer.

Looking ahead, the end of the week starts off dry and mild. By Friday, a system from the Pacific will send in more clouds and a slight chance for rain or snow—mainly north of Fairfield. The weekend turns breezy but temperatures stay near or slightly above normal. By Sunday, high pressure builds back in for quieter weather into early next week.

And a quick reminder—Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend! Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before bed Saturday night. That means earlier sunsets starting Sunday, but also an extra hour of sleep!

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 54. East wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Saturday

A 20% chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Saturday Night

A 20% chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.