Above average temperatures deliver early taste of spring

Good Morning Idaho!

An upper-level ridge remains firmly in place overhead, keeping afternoons feeling much more like spring than early February. Today will likely be one of the warmest days of the week, with highs climbing into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Some locations could even approach near-record warmth. While temperatures stay mild, the strong ridge has also helped trap stagnant air in the valleys, keeping inversion conditions in place.

Idaho News 6

The overall pattern begins to slowly shift later today as the ridge starts sliding east. The weekend will stay mostly dry and mild for many areas. A passing upper-level low moving into the southwestern United States Friday night into Saturday may bring a slight cool down to higher elevations, but valley locations will likely notice very little change.

Looking ahead to next week, a more noticeable pattern change arrives. The ridge begins to weaken on Sunday as a North Pacific cold front moves toward the region. This front is expected to arrive late Sunday into Monday, bringing rain and snow showers, gusty northwest winds, and cooler air. The incoming winds will also help break up the inversion and clear out stagnant valley air.

Behind the front, temperatures will settle back closer to seasonal averages through the middle of next week. While Monday currently looks to bring the most widespread precipitation, there will still be enough lingering moisture for a 30–50% chance of mountain snow showers through midweek. Mountains can expect a minor dusting of up to 2" into McCall through Monday evening.

Idaho News 6 A dusting of snow is arriving Sunday into Monday.

McCall Winter Carnival

For those of you heading to the McCall Winter Carnival on Saturday, the Idaho News 6 team will be at the parade!

Expect a very mild parade hour, with temperatures around noon climbing into the upper 40s. If you plan to stick around into the evening, temperatures will gradually cool into the lower 40s. Overall, a light jacket should be plenty to keep you comfortable while enjoying the festivities.

Idaho News 6

Seven-Day Forecast