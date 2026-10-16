A warm fall weekend ahead of a cool and unsettled pattern next week

Good morning, everyone!

We're shaping up for some beautiful fall weather, with sunshine and above-normal temperatures lasting through the weekend. However, a shift in the weather pattern next week will bring cooler temperatures, breezy conditions and the return of rain chances.

Friday will have plenty of sunshine and warmer afternoon temperatures as high pressure remains in control. Despite the warm afternoons, mornings will continue to feel chilly, with a noticeable difference between early morning lows and daytime highs.

Idaho News 6 A warm fall weekend ahead of us as temperatures approach the mid 70s

The pleasant weather will continue into Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures running about 5 to 10 degrees above normal. A weak disturbance passing north of the region Saturday could bring a few afternoon breezes, but dry conditions will continue across Southwest Idaho.

Monday will offer one more day of above-normal temperatures before a change arrives. A developing storm system along the West Coast will begin shifting the weather pattern, bringing increasing clouds and breezy conditions.

By Tuesday, a cold front will move through the region, dropping temperatures closer to seasonal averages. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the low to mid-60s across lower elevations, while mountain valleys will see highs in the low 50s.

Idaho News 6 Unsettled weather begins are early as Tuesday

The cooler weather will stick around through the middle of next week as a slow-moving storm system settles over the Great Basin. Rain chances will increase Tuesday evening through Thursday evening, although confidence in the timing and amount of precipitation remains low.

For now, enjoy the sunshine and warmer fall afternoons this weekend before sweater weather and unsettled conditions make a comeback next week.

Idaho News 6 Unsettled weather returns midweek into Wednesday and Thursday.