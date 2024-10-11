A true 'Fall' drop in temperatures hits next week

Good morning all and happy Friday! This weekend is another gorgeous one and you may want to savor it because temperatures drop starting next week.

We have been lucky to hit an awesome streak of weather with above average temperatures for the last three weeks but it looks like our luck runs out next week and a 'Fall in temperatures is on the horizon.'

Around mid week, we are tracking a low pressure system that will pass through Oregon and hit Idaho in the afternoon with increased chances of rain along with it. This will be by another cool down following quickly after on Sunday.

So please get out and enjoy the beautiful weekend ahead, upper 70s and low 80s which we have grown accustom to last until Tuesday. A cool down is just around the corner.