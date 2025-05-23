A toasty Memorial Day weekend, take a look at the temperature change

Good Morning and Happy Friday!

We've got another cool afternoon in store. Enjoy the wonderful 70s this afternoon. Showers will continue to be scattered along the East Central Mountains and into the Boise Mountains this afternoon. Showers won't look super heavy, but there is a slight possibility they could produce an isolated thunderstorm.

As we approach the Holiday weekend, temperatures will gradually increase into the upper 80s, with a mostly clear weekend. Be sure to hydrate during the holiday and wear your sunscreen if you're spending a long period outdoors.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light wind.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 81, calm winds.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Memorial Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

