A smoky, sizzling summer weekend

Scorching heat and smoky skies will be the trend from Friday through the weekend, as high pressure over the Great Basin continues to send hot air our way and pull in smoke from the north.

After our 18th triple-digit day of the year in Boise on Thursday, temperatures in the Treasure Valley look likely to once again hit or exceed 100° on Friday, with the hottest conditions still west of Boise into the Lower Treasure Valley.

Smoke from wildfires to our north will get thicker on Friday than in days past, leading to decreased air quality for many areas. The smoke will stay dense Saturday, which will serve to keep our temperatures from reaching their full potential, but still it will be sizzling, with another triple-digit day in the Boise area.

Sunday now looks to be the hottest day of this current heat wave, though temps will only rise by a degree or two over Saturday. Still, Excessive Heat Warnings will be in place for the Upper Treasure Valley and the Twin Falls area on Sunday; those warnings are already in effect for the Lower Treasure Valley and the Upper Weiser River Basin.

Early next week, a dry cool front will finally sweep through, sending temps back down into the 80s by Tuesday but not sending any precipitation our way.