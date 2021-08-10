Watch
A seasonably toasty Tuesday

Scorching heat makes a return later this week
Rachel Garceau's Idaho News 6 forecast 8/10/21
Posted at 8:21 AM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 10:21:06-04

Another refreshingly cool morning will lead to a hotter afternoon in SW and central Idaho, with sunny skies, some light surface smoke and only an occasional breeze.

Temperatures in the Treasure Valley climb from the mid-80s on Monday to the low 90s today, much more seasonable for early August. In the mountains, high temps will hit the 80s with sunny skies and areas of haze and smoke.

The heat will continue to build throughout the workweek due to a large ridge of high pressure amplifying off the west coast. Smoke from wildfires in eastern Oregon and Washington will ride up and over the easterly side of this ridge, though all models point to relatively low levels of smoke in southern Idaho this week.

Starting Thursday, triple-digit temps are likely in the Treasure Valley each day through Saturday. A cool-down is slated to arrive sometime next week but temps remain in the 90s through at least Monday.

