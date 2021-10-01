A pleasant kick-off to October

A weak disturbance moving through northern Idaho will send some clouds our way on Friday, along with a few sprinkles of rain in the west-central mountains. Otherwise, our kick-off to October will be a quiet one, with temperatures holding steady over Thursday and still plenty of sunshine mixed in with the clouds.

Over the weekend, our warming trend resumes, with temps climbing up near 80° in Boise by Sunday with abundant sunshine.

Early next week, things get even warmer, with low 80s looking likely in the Treasure Valley for the first two days of the workweek. Come Wednesday, our next storm system looks likely to arrive, bringing in much cooler temperatures and scattered showers by Thursday.