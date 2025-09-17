A picture-perfect weather week

Hump Day! We are making our way through the hump of the week together.

We’re in for sunny and warm weather through the end of the week, with highs running about 10 degrees above normal on Thursday and Friday.

By the weekend, a couple of weak systems pass through, knocking temperatures down a few degrees while keeping us slightly above normal. There’s a small chance of showers near the Idaho/Nevada border Saturday afternoon, but most spots will stay dry.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

