A marvelous Monday ahead of late-week heat

One more day of amazing mid-summer weather before Mother Nature cranks up the thermostat later this week!

Monday morning started off on a cool note, with the chilliest mornings temps the Treasure Valley had seen since the middle of June. But anyone who grabbed a jacket on their way out the door early will likely be shedding that extra layer by this afternoon, as sunshine dominates overhead and temperatures climb into the mid- to upper 80s in the Boise area. Normal daytime highs for Boise on August 9th are around 93° or so, so this is comfy by all accounts!

Come Tuesday, though, high pressure starts to rebuild from the west, boosting temperatures bit by bit until by Thursday, we're likely back into the triple digits in the Treasure Valley. Boise has the potential to climb to 100° or more each afternoon from Thursday through Saturday, with no chance of precipitation through the extended period