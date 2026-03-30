A major weather pattern shift arrives this week, bringing a drop in temperatures, snow, and valley rain

Good morning, everyone!

Heads up- The temperature roller coaster continues, and now we’re heading into the cooler side of things.

A cold front is moving through today, bringing a noticeable drop in temperatures, gusty northwest winds, and a few showers. After all that record-breaking warmth, highs will fall back into the 50s and 60s — definitely a different feel compared to what we’ve had lately.

Idaho News 6

Most of the moisture today will stay over the mountains, while valley locations just see a few light showers. Winds will pick up behind the front too, with gusts between 25 to 35 miles per hour, so it’s going to be a breezy one out there.

Idaho News 6

We’re not done with the unsettled weather just yet. Tuesday keeps things a little active, especially across southern areas, where we could see more showers and even a slight chance for a thunderstorm by the afternoon and evening. Snow levels will stay relatively high, but higher elevations could still pick up a little accumulation. Models are picking up generally 1"-4" across the East and West Central Mountains through Tuesday afternoon. The heavier totals lean towards McCall; otherwise, most spots generally pick up less than an inch.

Idaho News 6

Then… things really ramp up midweek. If you love snow, take this as your sign to use that sick day on Wednesday and Thursday.

A strong system out of the Gulf of Alaska moves in Wednesday into Thursday, bringing widespread precipitation across the region. That means steady rain for the valleys and moderate to heavy snow in the mountains (WOOO). The heaviest precipitation looks to arrive Wednesday night into Thursday, and we could even see a few thunderstorms mixed in.

Forecast ahead: Mountain snow returns into April

Sophia Cruz's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 3/30/2026

Behind this system, colder air settles in, and that’s when things get a little more interesting — we’re talking rain, snow, graupel… maybe even a rumble of thunder by Thursday afternoon. Snow levels will drop enough that some mountain valleys could see a couple inches of snow, and higher elevations above 6,500 feet have a strong chance of picking up over a foot.

By Friday, things begin to calm down, and we’ll start warming back up just in time for the weekend.

Talk about weather whiplash.

Either way, it's good to see a taste of winter! Skiers and snowboarders- get out the wax.

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast

Idaho News 6

McCall Forecast