A foggy Thursday morning. Here's what the weekend is looking like.

Good Morning Idaho!

The past week has been rainy and snowy! Temperatures were in the 60s ending February with spring like conditions (or so we thought). Then a cold front pushed it's way down to the Gem State bringing us days of Valley rain and snow! We have seen one of the snowiest years receiving 34.8"!

I am happy to say we are finally getting some relief from the rain and snow. Though Cold air will continue to linger, sunshine is on the forecast for today! Waking up temperatures will still remain in the 20s with fog present for the morning commute. Visibility is poorest in the Jordan Valley towards Caldwell! Take your time on the morning commute today. This will clear later into the morning leaving us with some sunshine today!

Temperatures will soar to the 40s today, setting us up for a good sunny weekend! Notice that Saturdays high takes us back up to the 50s! However don't put away your Umbrellas or Snow boots just yet, the next storm system arrives Sunday night bringing us Valley Rain and Snow.

