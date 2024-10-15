A flurry of fantastic Fall days comes to an end: Take a look at what Wednesday has in store

After an incredible streak of fantastic weather, a cold moves in Wednesday dropping temperatures and bringing rain along with it.

Before that, Tuesday has more awesome conditions for Idaho. Low 80's and high 70's are on deck with mostly clear skies to make sure to get out and enjoy whats in store, it won't last long.

A low pressure system off the cost will pass across the Gem state with a wave of rain to hit before a significant drop in temperatures. 60's start off Wednesday and mid 50's follow all the way into Saturday. We will have a border to border pass of rain as well which will be a huge help to wildfire season.

Low's drop into the 30's over night and after Wednesday and Thursdays rain, expect crisp and cool conditions when the sun sets.

Make sure to go for a walk and enjoy today's gorgeous conditions, the Fall shift is around the corner.