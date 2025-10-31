A Fangtastic Trick-or-Treating Forecast Before a Warmer Weekend

Happy Halloween, everyone!

We’ve got a fangtastic forecast for trick-or-treating tonight! Expect calm and dry conditions across the Treasure Valley — just keep a light jacket handy, with temperatures dipping into the mid-40s overnight.

Idaho News 6

Dry and seasonable weather continues today, with light winds and increasing high clouds as a ridge of high pressure moves overhead. By Saturday, southwest flow ushers in a warmer air mass, boosting highs about 5–10 degrees above normal.

Late Saturday night into Sunday, a weak system brushes by to our north, bringing a few light showers mainly north of Burns with the best chances near McCall. Snow levels stay near 10,000 feet, meaning mostly rain even in the mountains. Winds turn breezy through the weekend as highs cool slightly by Sunday.

Looking ahead, a weak ridge slides east Monday before another Pacific system moves in. Light rain returns Monday into Tuesday, followed by a stronger, wetter trough midweek. Temperatures warm early next week before a cool-down by Thursday, with gusty winds and scattered showers carrying us into the end of the week.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Light and variable wind.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. East southeast wind around 6 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the morning.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday

A 20% chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Wednesday

A 30% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.

Thursday

A 30% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.