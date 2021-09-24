A fabulous Friday leads to a warm, sunny weekend

A gorgeous wrap-up to the workweek for SW and central Idaho, as sunshine remains plentiful, winds stay light, and temperatures warm over Thursday.

Boise will climb back into the low 80s Friday afternoon, with upper 70s in the Magic Valley and mid-70s in the mountains under crisp blue skies.

The weekend will bring in even warmer weather, as temps climb into the mid-80s in the Treasure Valley on Saturday and Sunday with tons of sun.

While Monday remains warm, the wind will start picking up in the afternoon, our first indication that change is on the way! A cold front will roll across the Gem State Monday night, followed by a shot of significantly cooler air. That means temps in the Boise area plummet from the 80s on Monday to just the 60s on Tuesday! There is also a chance of rain showers with this system on Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday, then drying out and warming up later in the week.