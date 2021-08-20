A fabulous Friday ahead of a quick round of unsettled weather

Smoke will linger across the area today but otherwise, we are in for a fabulous Friday as temperatures climb closer to average and winds remain light.

In the treasure valley, expect high temps into the mid-80s this afternoon, with upper 70s in the magic valley and upper 60s/low 70s in the mountains with sunshine and patchy smoke. Tonight, a cool front will roll across the gem state, triggering rain as it moves through. Rain showers for the boise area will be spotty and light, with more drenching rains possible in mountain home northward into the central mountains. Some spots in the high country could see up to 1/2" of rain on saturday. Behind the front, a few isolated thunderstorms could impact the area through saturday afternoon, then skies will clear from west to east. Temps drop into the 70s on saturday but rebound quickly starting sunday, with hazy sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures through next week.