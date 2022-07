Temperatures are cooler Monday across Idaho, with an expected high of about 90 degrees in Boise. This cool down won't last though. Temperatures will be right around the 100 degree mark in the Treasure Valley for the rest of the week.

The Treasure and Magic Valleys will see some stronger wind gusts up to 25 mph Monday. This means there is increased fire danger.

There's a red flag warning in effect from 1-9 pm for part of the Magic Valley and eastern Idaho Monday.