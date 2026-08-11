A cooler and wetter weather pattern setting up into the end of the week

Happy Tuesday, Idaho!

Warm, dry, and smoky conditions will continue across southwest Idaho through Wednesday. Most areas stay dry, although there is a 10–15% chance of an isolated thunderstorm near the Idaho/Nevada border Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, mainly around southern Twin Falls County. Otherwise, expect slightly smoky skies with temperatures sticking in the 90s Tuesday and Wednesday before a cool down arrives Thursday.

Idaho News 6

A change in the weather pattern begins Thursday as a cold front approaches the region. Moisture will increase across southwest Idaho, bringing more clouds along with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. The best chance for rain will be near the Idaho/Nevada border and the West Central Mountains, where precipitation chances reach 40–65%.

Showers and thunderstorms remain possible Friday as moisture continues to move into the region. The Central Idaho Mountains and areas near the Nevada border have the greatest chance of seeing measurable rainfall, with precipitation chances reaching 60–90% Friday. Storm chances gradually decrease Saturday as drier air begins moving back into the region.

Idaho News 6

The cold front will also bring some relief from the recent warmth. Temperatures fall below normal Friday into the start of the weekend before gradually warming back toward normal by Sunday. Drier weather returns for most areas after Saturday, although a few afternoon storms could linger over the higher terrain.

Idaho News 6