90-degree weather for Memorial Day, elevated wildfire conditions, and a sharp cool down on Tuesday

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Idaho News 6

If you loved the summer preview over Memorial Day weekend, enjoy it while it lasts. Today will be the hottest day of the stretch, with temperatures running 10 to 15 degrees above average before a strong Pacific cold front sweeps through the region overnight into Tuesday.

Ahead of that front, gusty southwest winds will increase across southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon. Parts of southeastern Oregon are under a Fire Weather Watch, where dry fuels combined with strong winds could quickly spread fires.

By this afternoon and evening, scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop across south-central Idaho before shifting north into central Idaho. While rainfall amounts look light for most storms, some thunderstorms may produce powerful outflow winds of 50 to 55 mph, along with blowing dust, quickly reducing visibility in open areas.

A Fire weather watch is in place across eastern Oregon, where low humidity values, hot and dry weather, and gusty winds up to 45 mph will create critical wildfire conditions. Avoid outdoor burning; any fire that does start will ignite and spread quickly.

Idaho News 6

The biggest temperature drop arrives on Tuesday behind the front. SW Idaho will see temperatures drop closer to 15 degrees. Even with cooler air moving in, breezy west-to-northwest winds will continue, and scattered showers remain possible.

The active pattern doesn’t stop there. Rain chances increase Tuesday night into Wednesday, with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected through the end of the week. Mountain areas and portions of southeast Oregon have the best chance for heavier rainfall, while valley locations will likely see lighter totals.

Cold air aloft combined with daytime heating means thunderstorms could redevelop each afternoon through Friday, with isolated overnight storms possible as well. Temperatures will trend back near to slightly below normal through late week before another warming trend develops early next week.