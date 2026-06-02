90-degree day arrives Wednesday, ahead of a cold front expected to bring gusty winds and thunderstorms

After a cool and breezy start to the week, temperatures will begin a steady climb across Idaho. High pressure will build into the region today and Wednesday, bringing dry and warm afternoons. Temperatures are expected to rise about five degrees each day, with many valley locations reaching around 10 degrees above average by Wednesday.

The warm-up will be short-lived as a cold front approaches late Wednesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop Wednesday afternoon and evening, mainly across east-central Oregon and west-central Idaho, including the mountains north of Boise and areas near Baker County. While widespread severe weather is not expected, any thunderstorm could produce brief heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds.

Idaho News 6

The bigger story may be the wind. Southwest winds will increase ahead of the front Wednesday afternoon before shifting northwest behind it Wednesday night. Gusts of 20 to 40 mph are possible, with the strongest winds expected along the I-84 corridor between Baker City and Ontario, south of Boise, and across the Magic Valley on Thursday. Travelers, especially those driving high-profile vehicles, should be prepared for sudden crosswinds.

Idaho News 6

Thursday will turn cooler behind the front, with temperatures dropping 5 to 10 degrees compared to Wednesday while dry weather returns.

Looking ahead, Friday brings another brief warm-up with temperatures once again running around 10 degrees above normal. Another Pacific system arrives over the weekend, bringing gusty winds and a noticeable cool-down. Highs could fall 10 to 15 degrees between Friday and Sunday, ending the weekend slightly below average. Most locations are expected to stay dry, although a few showers or thunderstorms will be possible across the northern mountains.

The main impacts this week will be changing temperatures, gusty winds, and a chance for thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening. Residents should secure loose outdoor items, use caution on area roads during stronger wind gusts, and keep an eye on the forecast if outdoor plans are scheduled for Wednesday.