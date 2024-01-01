2024 comes with big changes for Idaho

An Air Stagnation Advisory is in effect for the valleys due to a strengthening temperature inversion. Hazy sunshine and patchy fog will carry us through the first week of 2024 as high pressure continues to block any storms from moving into Idaho. McCall will continue to see especially poor visibility during the next few mornings.

Temperatures will hold steady throughout the week with daytime highs in the low 40s and overnight lows in the mid 20s. A storm system passes Idaho to the south brushing southern areas with light rain and snow showers Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. This system should have little impact on the Treasure Valley and points north.

A major shift in our weather pattern is anticipated for the weekend. A warm front will bring a burst of rain, snow and wind to the region Friday evening, followed by snow levels rising to around 3500-4000 feet by Saturday morning.

Scattered rain and snow showers persist on Saturday, followed by a cold front passage Saturday evening. Snow levels will once again fall to the valley floors Saturday night into Sunday. A moderate to heavy snowfall is likely for the mountains and a light snowfall for the valley.