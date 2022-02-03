Watch This Artist Sketch 3 Portraits At Once

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Most of us regular people are hard-pressed to turn out one piece of art at a time. If you’re like me, that mostly translates to paint-by-number kits, the occasional doodle on the side of a notebook page during a meeting and some clumsy bullet journaling attempts now and then. But there’s an artist out there who’s made a name for himself on social media by creating multiple pieces of art at a time — and his technique is mind-blowing.

The Russian artist goes by username @eduwoes_ on Instagram, @eduwoes on TikTok and Eduwoes Art on YouTube, and lists his real name as Eduardi Tsokolakyan. He uses a homemade contraption that holds three pencils over three separate pieces of paper. Although he appears to wield just the pencil in the middle, somehow three different images appear simultaneously on the page.

Check out this TikTok, in which he was asked to draw all three actors playing Spider-Man: Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield.

Some commenters have found it hard to wrap their heads around how this type of work is even possible. One, whose username is @S, replied to this video by asking, “Can someone explain if the pencils are all moving in the same direction. shouldn’t they draw the same picture. My head is exploding.”

In another video from last fall, when asked to portray the “golden trio” from the Harry Potter series, Tsokolakyan actually does one better and adds Voldemort — which means that somehow, he draws four portraits at once. (Note: Music is The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s “Stay”; there’s a swear word right at the beginning of the video.)

Here he is, seemingly effortlessly creating the likenesses of DC’s Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman and the Flash at the same time. That’s five at once! In this one, you can see he does use one pencil at a time near the end to put in finishing touches. (Note: The music in this video is Gayle’s “ABCDEFU,” which contains a swear word.)

This artist’s talent isn’t limited to creating multiple art pieces at once. He also does puzzle art, in which he cuts and arranges pieces of paper to create portraits. Here’s one of Captain Jack from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films:

Additionally, he creates cut art. Some of us can only create very basic snowflakes with scissors and paper, but here, the artist has cut out a likeness of Argentinian soccer star Lionel Messi:

Oh, and he does food art, too, using lemons or eggs and what looks like lard to create likenesses in frying pans. In this video, he makes an image of Jackie Chan:

He also does flip books as well. In this one, he’s fashioned a simple one for a fellow TikTok sensation @khaby.lame, who is known for his reaction videos to people making things more difficult than they need to be.

This is some talent! Fortunately, @eduwoes does work on commission. His Instagram bio indicates that you can ask him to make a paper cutout of your face for $20-$50, and one of his pencil drawings in which he draws three characters at once costs $125-$250.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.