Boise State football looking to end three home game losing streak

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State football is back at Albertsons Stadium this week for a matchup against Wyoming.

The Broncos are looking to keep the momentum going from last week's big-time upset 40-14 win against Fresno State and improve their 1-3 home record.

“It was a huge win against that team on the road," Andy Avalos, BSU Head Football Coach said. "It is a big deal, but that was last week and this is this week and it ain't going to happen again unless we bring it to light, and every day we have to earn that.”

The Broncos are still in pursuit of a bowl game and Mountain West Conference Championship. In order to make that happen, they have to start winning at home, where they have struggled this year.

“It breaks my heart and it breaks the heart of our players," Spencer Danielson, BSU Football Defensive Coordinator said. "Losing in general, but especially losing on The Blue. We take so much pride in this place and playing on The Blue and so getting another opportunity for another opponent on The Blue is huge.”

They have lost the last three games at home, and until beating Fresno followed every win with a loss.

“Even through those tougher times when we were going back and forth the guys were still great," Avalos said. "They have always been great now we are just putting it together better and better every single day.”

Although the Broncos track record against the Cowboys is encouraging, with a 14-1 all-time record, Danielson said that the key for them will be stopping Wyoming's explosive run game.

“We know what it is with Wyoming. With their offensive scheme, who they got, they got an elite rushing attack, they have great O-lineman, big tight ends, great tailback, probably the best in the conference," he added.

The Broncos defense had a season-high five sacks last week and will be looking to use that momentum going forward to secure a big win on The Blue Friday night.

“It’s just so fun to see those guys grow and have a purpose the way they have, and we can’t do anything but keep growing off of that and having fun doing it,” Avalos said.

The game kicks off Friday at 7 p.m. inside Albertsons Stadium. You can catch it live on FS1.