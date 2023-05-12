Reactions to the Guilty Verdict for Lori Vallow Daybell

BOISE, Idaho — Many agencies and groups have participated in this investigation for over three years. On this day, the day the verdict was delivered, their hard work, time and dedication culminated with defendant Lori Vallow Daybell being found guilty on all counts, including two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of conspiracy of first-degree murder, and felony grand theft.
Here are some reactions to the verdict:
FROM LARRY WOODCOCK (JJ's grandfather):
- JJ, I love you. Papa wishes you were here. Tylee, Papa loves you. Tammy, I've never met you. Tammy, you are part of our life.
FROM KAY WOODCOOCK (JJ's grandmother, sister of Charles Vallow):
- I do believe, since it is Mother's Day Weekend, I do believe that verticts today .... I think everything aligned in the Universe. This is what you call poetic justice.
FROM THE PROSECUTORS:
- We are very pleased with the jury’s verdict, and we want to thank them, as well as the alternates, for their service over last six weeks during this trial. Given the pending case against the co-defendant, we are unable to conduct any additional interviews or discuss further details of this matter. We want to assure each of you that we remain committed to pursuing justice for Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell.
- We also want to express sincere appreciation to the many members of law enforcement and the community who tirelessly worked together to hold Lori Vallow Daybell accountable.