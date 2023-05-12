Reactions to the Guilty Verdict for Lori Vallow Daybell

BOISE, Idaho — Many agencies and groups have participated in this investigation for over three years. On this day, the day the verdict was delivered, their hard work, time and dedication culminated with defendant Lori Vallow Daybell being found guilty on all counts, including two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of conspiracy of first-degree murder, and felony grand theft.

Here are some reactions to the verdict:

FROM LARRY WOODCOCK (JJ's grandfather):



JJ, I love you. Papa wishes you were here. Tylee, Papa loves you. Tammy, I've never met you. Tammy, you are part of our life.

FROM KAY WOODCOOCK (JJ's grandmother, sister of Charles Vallow):



I do believe, since it is Mother's Day Weekend, I do believe that verticts today .... I think everything aligned in the Universe. This is what you call poetic justice.

FROM THE PROSECUTORS:

