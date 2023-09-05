Lori Vallow Daybell appeals first-degree murder convictions following multiple consecutive life sentences

Lori Vallow Daybell is formally appealing her convictions and sentencing relating to the deaths of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan, and Tammy Daybell. An Ada County jury found her guilty of all charges against her in May 2023, and she was sentenced to three consecutive fixed life sentences in late July.

Vallow Daybell's attorney, Jim Archibald, brings 16 issues forward including whether or not Vallow Daybell was competent to stand trial in the first place after spending nearly a year in a state mental health facility.

Archibald also questions whether the state violated Daybell's right to a speedy trial and whether the court was wrong in denying challenges brought forward by the defense during jury selection.

The appeal also includes challenging the court for disallowing the review of mitigation evidence for sentencing, challenging the actual sentence, and assigning payment of over $150,000 in fines and court costs after being declared indigent.

A second motion was filed to appoint a State Appellate Public Defender to handle the appeal in the case.

Vallow Daybell is currently awaiting extradition to Arizona where she has been indicted for conspiracy to commit murder in the attempted shooting of her niece's former husband, Brandon Boudreaux.

Husband Chad Daybell is also charged in the murders of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan, and Tammy Daybell. His trial is set to begin April 1 in Ada County.