BOISE, Idaho — CourtTV's Chanley Painter and Idaho News 6 Roland Beres discuss the second day of testimony from FBI Special Agent Douglas Hart.

Hart was the lead investigator for the FBI and reviewed of 100,000 electronic data points related to the case.

Chanley and Roland talk about prosecutors intent to show the conspiracy between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell in committing and covering up the murders of Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow, Charles Vallow and Tammy Daybell.