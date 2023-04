CourtTV's Chanley Painter and Idaho News 6 Roland Beres review Tuesday's testimony in the Trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, starting with the recording of the phone call between Lori and her sister, Summer from the jailhouse through the FBI special agent's testimony of how the remains of the children were found.

