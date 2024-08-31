Watch Now
Yellow Pine FD respond to plane crash South of Johnson Creek Airport

VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho — Yellow Pine Fire Department responded to a plane crash one mile south of Johnson Creek Airport yesterday. Smoke was visible from the crash site, and by the time they arrived, at least half an acre was burning.

Two trucks were dispatched, and crews began setting up hoses and working to control the blaze as well as, U.S. Forest Service provided helicopter support.

YP Fire and the Forest Service worked together effectively to control the fire, which could have posed a serious threat to a nearby town.

When firefighters were controlling and eliminating the blaze, they confirmed that no survivors were located.

