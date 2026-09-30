Washington couple faces long recovery after anniversary trip ends in Highway 55 crash

CASCADE, Idaho — A Washington couple celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary in Idaho faces an extended recovery after a head-on crash on Highway 55 north of Cascade.

Roger and Debbie Harding were staying in McCall and exploring the area for the first time. On September 22, they were heading toward Boise for a day trip when a northbound Chevrolet Malibu crossed into the southbound lanes and collided with their Ford Escape, according to Idaho State Police.

Their daughter, Jenny Fitch, says the other driver was attempting to pass slower vehicles. ISP’s initial release confirmed the Malibu crossed into southbound traffic but did not identify passing as the cause. The crash remains under investigation.

“The car came out in front of them, and the only thing my dad had time to do was to turn the wheel to the right,” Fitch said.

WATCH: A couple’s anniversary trip ends in a serious crash, and their daughter prepares to help them recover

55th anniversary trip ends in Highway 55 crash near Cascade

Fitch says her parents have only been able to see each other twice since the crash. One of the family’s photos captures one of those hospital visits.

Both sustained multiple fractures. Fitch says Roger suffered pelvic and sacrum fractures requiring surgery, along with a shattered heel that needed reconstruction. Debbie has fractures around both ankles and in one hand. Both fractured their sternums.

Roger previously biked across the country with his grandson. Fitch says doctors believe he will eventually be able to ride again.

“And so they're both very active people,” Fitch said. “Um, so I think the, the injuries are especially hard right now, because they feel so helpless, and that's so not like them.”

Speaking generally about safety on Highway 55, Idaho State Police Trooper Emily Daniels said unsafe passing is among the most dangerous behaviors she observes.

“The most dangerous behaviors definitely is people passing in areas where it's not safe to do so,” Daniels said.

Even where a broken yellow line permits passing, Daniels says drivers need adequate visibility and enough space to complete the maneuver safely.

“And then once you get past the vehicle that you're overtaking, you still need plenty of room to get back over and have enough space between you and the oncoming traffic,” Daniels said.

Fitch says Debbie is now in inpatient rehabilitation, and Roger is expected to follow. Afterward, the couple plans to stay with her in Spokane while recovering.

Fitch started a GoFundMe to help with transportation, medical equipment, lodging, and other expenses. Caring for her parents will mean returning support they once provided her.

“Six years ago, I had breast cancer, and they came and lived with us for a month to help us out during that time, so it just feels natural to do this for them,” Fitch said.

ISP says all four people involved in the crash were hospitalized. The Hardings were wearing seatbelts. The Malibu’s driver and passenger, both 24-year-old men, were not wearing seatbelts and were flown to an area hospital.

The crash blocked Highway 55 for approximately three-and-a-half hours.

