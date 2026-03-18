Warm Lake Road in Valley County closes due to dangerous avalanche conditions

VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho — A record heat wave hitting Idaho is causing avalanche conditions to deteriorate rapidly, forcing the closure of Warm Lake Road in Valley County.

According to Valley County, the road will remain closed until further notice.

The avalanche danger is currently listed as considerable for the Salmon River Mountains. A lack of an overnight freeze has caused the snowpack to become highly unstable, reports the Payette Avalanche Center.

Southern-facing slopes will be especially prone to natural avalanches as the warming trend continues.

"Wet loose human triggered avalanches are likely within the upper 6-12 inches of the snowpack and could step down to deeper layers and release a slab avalanche." - Payette Avalanche Center

Avalanche conditions will likely remain elevated until an overnight freezing trend returns to Idaho's central mountains.