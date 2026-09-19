Valley County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 81-year-old man

VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho — The Valley County Sheriff's Office shared to social media on Friday that a search for a missing man had begun.

According to VCSO, 81-year-old Dennis M. Tucker was last seen on Sept. 13 at Arrowhead RV Park in Cascade. After an attempt to find Tucker through his phone, officials said that his last known location was confirmed to be Cascade.

He has not been in contact with family since Sept. 11, and has no known physical or mental conditions that would "contribute to his disappearance," VCSO said.

Officials shared that Tucker is believed to be driving a white 2017 Ford F-150, with Idaho plates (1A264LB).

Anyone with information on Tucker's whereabouts is encouraged to contact VCSO at 208-382-5160.