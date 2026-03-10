Valley County child porn investigation leads to Melba man's arrest

MELBA, Idaho — An investigation into alleged child pornography possession ended in the arrest of a male suspect from Melba on Jan. 15, reports the Valley County Sheriff's Office (VCSO).

According to a news release, VCSO received a report regarding a person suspected of "accessing child pornography" via the internet in Donnelly.

Through their investigation, VCSO detectives later identified the suspect as 41-year-old Thoren Spearow of Melba. Spearow, a registered sex offender, was previously convicted of Lewd Conduct with a Minor Under Sixteen and Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

With the help of the Idaho Department of Corrections (IDOC), Canyon County Sheriff's Office, and the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, VCSO was able to contact Spearow outside of Melba. Authorities say the suspect was then arrested for violating the terms of probation and was later booked into the Ada County Jail.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Spearow's residence, where they are said to have found electronic devices containing child pornography. Based on a forensic examination of those devices, the Idaho Attorney General's Office charged Spearow with five counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

"Each count carries a maximum penalty of ten years imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000," reads the news release. However, due to prior convictions, the suspect faces an increased "mandatory minimum sentencing" of 15 years per charge.

VCSO is advising parents to stay vigilant regarding their childrens' internet use: "Be active in their online presence! It's okay to say "no" and restrict their online activities."