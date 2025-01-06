U.S. Forest Service approves Stibnite Gold Mine in Valley County

VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service approved the Stibnite Gold Project, releasing the final record of decision on Friday after it was signed by the Payette National Forest Supervisor Matthew Davis and Boise National Forest Supervisor Brant Petersen.

The Stibnite Gold Project is a proposed mining operation in central Idaho on the Payette and Boise National Forests that would create one of the largest gold, silver, and antimony mines in the U.S.

“The signing of this decision represents the culmination of over seven years of scientific study and analysis ...,” said Forest Supervisor Matthew Davis. “I am grateful for the input the Payette National Forest has received in the development of the environmental impact statement and am confident that the decision signed today is better for it.”

The Stibnite Gold Project will be the only domestically-mined source of antimony, according to a press release, and will supply roughly 35% of the U.S. demand for the mineral within the first six years of operations. Antimony is a critical mineral used in advanced technology, defense, and energy products.