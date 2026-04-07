Thieves make a clean getaway with $5K in quarters from Valley County laundromat

VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho — The Valley County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of thousands of dollars in quarters from a neighborhood laundromat.

Deputies report that a person or persons broke into the office at Cascade Laundry sometime between April 3 at 11 p.m. and April 4 at 1130 a.m.

Once inside the office, police say the suspect(s) turned off the electric breaker and proceeded to steal a stockpile of quarters from two five-gallon containers that were nearly full. The stolen quarters are estimated to amount to over $5,000.

A spokesperson for the Valley County Sheriff's Office indicated that deputies are following up on two leads. No suspect has been identified.