Tamarack Resort temporarily closed due to wildfire activity

VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho — Tamarack Resort is temporarily closing as the Lava and Boulder fires force parts of Valley County into a level 2 "Set" evacuation.

Tamarack Resort President Scott Turlington issued the following statement in a press release on Tuesday:

"At Tamarack Resort, the safety of our guests and team members remains our highest priority. In response to recent wildfire activity south of the resort from the Lava and Boulder fires, Valley County has upgraded the area’s status from "Ready" to "Set" under the "Ready, Set, Go" program. As a result, we are temporarily closing the resort and all facilities.

Our team is now working with guests and homeowners on preparations for a safe departure from the resort. This precautionary measure is being taken with their well-being and the safety of our team in mind.

We are grateful for the hard work of firefighters across our state who are working to protect the places we love. In coordination with their efforts, Tamarack's operations team has been creating defensible space around our resort boundaries, cutting dozer lines, and readying our snowmaking system should its water be needed.

The resort will stay closed until we get notification from Valley County that we are back to a ‘Ready’ or safe stage. We will share updates on our website and social media as we receive them from officials. Thank you for your understanding and ongoing support.”