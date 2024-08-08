Snag Fire triggers "ready" evacuation order in Valley County

UPDATE (9:24 pm, August 7th)

The Snag Fire has grown to about 4,000 acres and burning northeast towards the Warm Lake Highway. The Valley County Sheriff’s Office as issued a ‘READY’ stage evacuation order Warm Lake residents and the North Shore Lodge. In addition, they have closed eastbound traffic on the Warm Lake Highway.

The Valley County Sheriff’s Office has issued a “ready” evacuation order for Warm Lake residents and the North Shore Lodge at Warm Lake due to increased fire activity on the Snag Fire, 11 miles east of Cascade.

The Valley County Sheriff's office says residents not currently at their homes will be granted one-time access into the Warm Lake area if they can provide a valid address.

Valley County Sheriff

In addition to the ready evacuation order, ingress along the Warm Lake Highway on the east side of Scott Valley is closed. Right now, westbound traffic is allowed toward Cascade along the Warm Lake Highway.

The Valley County Sheriff's Office says anyone who remains in the area should be prepared for a full closure of the Warm Lake Highway and have enough fuel to exit the area via the Deadwood area or Lick Creek Road.

South Fork Road remains closed due to construction unrelated to the Snag Fire.

