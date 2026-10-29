Sheriff fears more victims after McCall man arrested for sexual child exploitation, voyeurism

MCCALL, Idaho — A McCall man was arrested yesterday on a warrant charging him with 10 felonies.

Christopher Shake, 46, was taken into custody on October 28 in the area of Highway 55 and Elo Road.

The Valley County Sheriff's Office says he faces one count of burglary, three counts of video voyeurism, and six counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

While details of the case haven't been revealed, the Sheriff's Office said they executed a search warrant at a home near Pearson Road and Samson Trail.

Detectives believe more victims could be linked to the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call 208-382-5160.