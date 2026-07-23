Person airlifted to hospital after rafting incident in Valley County

VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho — A rafting incident led to part of Highway 55 getting shut down in Valley County.

The sheriff’s office says one person was pulled from the water, and an off-duty Boise Firefighter was able to begin lifesaving measures. A Valley County Sheriff’s deputy got to the scene and used an AED until other first responders arrived.

Highway 55 near Mile Marker 92 was shut down to allow the Life Flight Network’s air ambulance to pick up the patient. The Valley County Sheriff’s Office did not share that patient’s condition.

Highway 55 has since reopened.

