One lucky guy from McCall is the state's newest millionaire

MCCALL, Idaho — The first million-dollar winner from the Idaho Lottery’s $1,000,000 Raffle was claimed by long-time McCall resident, Andrew Nachman.

“My family and I had been on vacation and I was just sitting down for a video conference call for work when I saw the ticket on my desk. It was three minutes to the call, so I checked it. When it said it was the million-dollar winner, I was convinced I had entered the number wrong,” described Nachman on discovering he had a big winning ticket. “I ran downstairs and gave the ticket to my wife for her to check and then call the Lottery office. Right in the middle of my video conference call, she sends me a text that said, ‘I’m sorry to inform you’ and then there was a long pause between texts…’but it is confirmed!’ It was really hard to hide my excitement on the call.”

Nachman bought his winning ticket from the Maverik in McCall. For selling the winning ticket, Maverik receives $20,000 from the Idaho Lottery. Nachman plans to put the winnings toward his children’s college education.

This year’s Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle sold 450,000 tickets in just 36 days and offered two, one-million-dollar top prizes. The second million-dollar prize remains unclaimed. That winning ticket was sold at an Idaho Lottery retail location in Benewah County. The Idaho Lottery has not been contacted by the winner holding ticket 091588.

The Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle generated more than $1,500,000 in dividend revenue to benefit Idaho public schools and buildings this year.