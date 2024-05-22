New bill causes Donnelly public library to become adults-only

DONNELLY, Idaho — Major changes are coming to the Donnelly Public Library following the passing of HB-710, a bill that seeks to prohibit minors from having access to certain materials through a school or public library.

The library has a limited space of just 1024 sq. ft., which would not enable them to adequately separate children's books from adult sections in line with the new policy. Because of this, the library will be transitioning to an adults-only facility starting on July 1.

In a notice from the public library, staff members wrote "This change is painful and not what we had hoped for at all. We desire to comply with state and federal legislation, but because of size we have to protect our staff, our library, and our taxpayer money."

The release also notes that this will have a drastic impact on homeschooled children in the area. Concerned parents are asked to contact Miss Sherry with the library directly to collaborate on checking out materials for your children.

Donations for the Donnelly Public Library are being collected at: Donnelly Public Library, P.O. Box 403, Donnelly, Idaho, 83615.