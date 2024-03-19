Watch Now
McCall appoints interim city manager

Doug Lock-Smith
Posted at 12:41 PM, Mar 19, 2024
MCCALL, Idaho — The City of McCall has appointed Phil Kushlan as Interim City Manager effective March 19. Kushlan brings years of experience to the role, as he previously served as Executive Director of the Capital City Development Corporation in Boise and as City Manager in Bellevue, Washington, and Cottage Grove, Oregon.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as Interim City Manager for McCall," said Phil Kushlan. "I look forward to working closely with the city council, staff, and community members to continue the positive momentum and ensure a smooth transition for the incoming city manager."

McCall is still accepting applications for the City Manager position with the intent to begin interviews in May.

