Logan Fire prompts evacuations in Valley County

VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho — The Valley County Sheriff’s Office placed a "GO" evacuation notice for the Edwardsburg area on Friday due to critical fire behavior that was taking place on the Logan Fire, which is sitting at roughly 5,000 acres, just west of Edwardsburg.

The Sheriff's Office also closed the Warren-Profile Gap Road between Elk Summit and Profile Summit

Valley County Sheriff's Office

A Temporary Flight Restriction has been placed over the Logan Fire, which means no public drones are allowed to fly over the area until the restriction is removed. The latest evacuation details can be found on the Valley County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.