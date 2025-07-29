Idaho Fish and Game stocks Chinook salmon in McCall, New Meadows ponds

MCCALL, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game is stocking two community ponds with surplus jack Chinook salmon this week, offering anglers a unique chance to catch salmon without traveling to the river.

About 100 jack Chinook salmon — male fish under 24 inches that spent one year in the ocean — were released into Rowland Pond in McCall on Monday, July 28. Another 150 will be stocked in Meadow Creek Pond near New Meadows on Tuesday, July 29.

Some of the fish going into Meadow Creek Pond will be adult Chinook salmon over 24 inches. Additional stocking may occur later in the week, depending on fish availability.

Where to fish:

Rowland Pond: Located on Lick Creek Road east of McCall, past Little Payette Lake.

Meadow Creek Pond: Just north of New Meadows, near Meadow Creek Golf Course.

According to Idaho Fish and Game, Chinook salmon placed in ponds count toward the general trout bag limit in the Southwest Region. Anglers may keep up to six fish per day, regardless of species. No salmon permit is required to fish for these stocked Chinook.