Five wildfires continue to burn near Cascade and Donnelly

UPDATE (Sept. 4, 3:30 p.m.) The West Mountain Complex consists of five wildfires that continue to burn near Cascade and Donnelly in Valley County.

The Boulder Fire is 4 miles southwest of Cascade. It is 2,414 acres in size and 44% contained.

The Snag Fire remains the largest, at 25,235 acres in size. Burning 11 miles east of Cascade, that fire is 0% contained.

11 miles southeast of Cascade, the Goad fire is 1,963 acres with no containment.

The Dollar Fire, burning 18 miles east of Cascade is 2,665 in size with no containment.

The Wolf Creek Fire is 5 miles west of Donnelly. That fire is 95% containted.

Zones 2, 3, 4 and 5 are under a "SET" evacuation notice. Zone 3a, the City of Cascade, remains under "READY" status.