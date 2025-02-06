Deputy captures suspect after high-speed chase near Cascade

CASCADE, Idaho — A Valley County Sheriff's deputy took a suspect into custody after a high-speed chase involving a black Toyota Tundra near Cascade on February 5.

The incident began around 5:10 p.m. when the deputy observed the vehicle speeding near the city of Cascade. The vehicle failed to stop when the deputy attempted to pull it over, eventually leaving the roadway near milepost 101 on Highway 55, south of Cascade.

After the vehicle left the roadway, there was a brief standoff. Deputies used non-lethal force rounds to gain visual access inside the vehicle. The sheriff's office says nobody was hit by these rounds and the suspect was taken into custody without being hurt.

The Valley County Sheriff's Office did not release the name of the suspect.

