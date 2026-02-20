Deputies injured in Valley County after semi-truck hits patrol vehicle

VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho — Two deputies with the Valley County Sheriff’s Office were injured Thursday morning when a semi-truck struck their patrol vehicle while it was blocking a lane on Warm Lake Road.

The incident occurred around 7:51 a.m. on February 19, when deputies were dispatched to a fallen tree blocking the southbound lane near Little Pearsol Road. Deputies arrived at 8:12 a.m. and positioned their vehicle to stop traffic while Valley County Road Department employees cleared the tree.

Both deputies exited the vehicle through the passenger side and sustained minor injuries. They were transported to Cascade Medical Center for evaluation, according to police.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.