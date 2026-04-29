Crews battle structure fire off Highway 55 in Valley County, deemed 'total loss'

VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho — The Valley County Sheriff's Office is reporting that its deputies, along with crews from the Cascade Fire Department, Donnelly Rural Fire District, and Idaho Power, are currently working to contain a significant structure fire off Highway 55 in Valley County.

Police say all the occupants evacuated the house and are safe.

The fire involves multiple structures and vehicles. Authorities say the structure fire has resulted in a "total loss."

People traveling on Highway 55 are advised to make room for emergency crews as containment efforts remain ongoing.