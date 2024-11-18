Brundage Mountain Resort opening Friday

VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho — Brundage Mountain Resort will begin full-time winter operations on Friday, November 22, the earliest opening since 2005.

The Resort says 23 inches of snow has fallen at the base area in the past week, aiding in the early opening.

Brundage plans to open the Bluebird Express, Bear Chair, and Easy Street Triple Chairs for opening day.

Early season lift ticket pricing will be in effect at the start of the season. Adult tickets are available online for $48. Seniors and teens will be charged $33, and junior tickets cost $23. Kids 6 and under ski for free all season long.

“We’ve got crews clearing snow from the parking lots and walkways, lifties prepping the lift mazes and ramps, patrollers heading up the mountain to install rope lines and signage, and of course our grooming team packing and smoothing the slopes. They are getting after it and getting it done.”

Ken Rider, Brundage Mountain General Manager

Guests will also find the newMTN Adventure Center on the mountain.The Center features MTN Sports School, daycare, coffee shop, and more.