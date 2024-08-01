Boulder and Wolf Creek wildfires expected to grow as warm weather approaches

VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho — The Boulder and Wolf Creek wildfires have been burning in Valley County since July 24, when a lightning strike sparked the flames. Now, the two fires continue to grow just a few miles outside of Donnelly and Cascade.

The 953-acre Wolf Creek fire remains 0% contained just 5 miles west of Donnelly while the 554-acre Boulder fire is currently 7% contained and sits 9 miles southwest of Cascade.

Fire behavior on July 31 was mild, but crews are anticipating increased activity overnight on August 1 as warm, dry weather makes its way into the area. Record high temperatures are forecast for the fire area in the coming days as well, which will impact the fires.

The Valley County Sheriff's Office has issued a "ready" evacuation order for the area directly east of the Wolf Creek fire, the latest information on evacuation orders for the county is available here.

Additional closure information is being released for the Boise National Forest, the Payette National Forest, and the greater Valley County area. The linked Facebook pages will be providing regular updates to closures and evacuation levels.