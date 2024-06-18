Watch Now
Age in America: Aging doesn't always equal cognitive decline

Ageism may be the last accepted form of discrimination in our country, and it is taking center stage this year in our presidential election.
Americans are concerned about both presidential candidates being too old to run the country. So does aging equal cognitive decline? Scripps News' Chance Seales sits down with an expert. (Scripps News)
Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Posted at 6:07 PM, Jun 17, 2024

This year, age is center stage in our presidential election. President Joe Biden is 81 years old and the oldest president in U.S. history.

Donald Trump just turned 78 and will become the oldest Republican nominee at the Republican National Convention next month.

While the two are just three years apart, Americans seem more focused on and concerned about President Biden's age.

Scripps News' Chance Seales sat down with S. Jay Olshansky, a professor in the School of Public Health at the University of Illinois at Chicago, to discuss whether or not age and cognitive decline correlate.

